If you believe Eric Bischoff, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was recently in talks with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion.

During a recent interview with CanadaCasino.ca, Bischoff claimed that Vince McMahon was in talks with the fight promotion. He said,

“Do I see at least a possibility on paper that Vince could invest as an investor in another wrestling organization? Yeah. Here’s what I know for a fact. I know for a fact that Vince is exploring opportunities in combat sports, at least as recently as about three months ago, so that leads me to believe that there is an interest, at least in doing something in this world of combat sports/sports entertainment. I know this because he was dealing with someone that I was dealing with at the same time, and I heard the dialogue, or portions of it, back and forth, so I know this to be true, and it was substantiated and confirmed by another third party, so that I know it is a fact, and that tells me if that’s a fact, then sure there’s a possibility.”

He continued, “Vince is 78 years old. I don’t know what kind of condition he’s in right now. I know he’s gone through some back issues and stuff like that, but he probably feels like he’s 35. The fact that he’s 78 isn’t going to slow him down. Vince will work until the day he draws his last breath. He’s passionate. He loves to be busy. He loves a challenge, and Vince loves to fight. It was the Bareknuckle Fighting Championship (that he was talking with); it’s a fascinating business. David Feldman, the guy that runs it, he’s doing a fantastic job. He built it with his own money. He’s out trying to raise money now. I went to a couple of their events because I was talking about doing some business with them and I wanted to learn more about the organization, and I met with David and his son a couple of times and other people that work there. Terrific, terrific group of people. I didn’t feel like I could really contribute enough to make a difference in what they’re doing, so I chose not to get involved, but I still want to support them. I’ll do interviews with them. I’ll promote their shows. I love what they’re doing and respect the hell out of them, but my understanding is that Vince was also talking to them, and for whatever reason, they decided not to move forward. So that’s how I know he was looking at getting involved.”

WrestleMania 41 is a bittersweet moment for Cody Rhodes. While he’s headlining the event for the third year in a row, he’s also facing a personal challenge – going up against one of his idols, John Cena, and potentially ending Cena’s WrestleMania career with a loss.

On a recent edition of the “Mostly Sports” podcast, Cody shared his excitement about the match in Las Vegas but admitted it’s emotionally tough. He’s drawing inspiration from Cena’s iconic “Super Cena” era and focusing on doing what it takes to win, stay on top, and continue being WWE’s main figurehead. He said,

“This one in particular, it’s bittersweet. I’m very much locked into — I know what the rigors of the week are going to be like. I know what the challenges of the Road to WrestleMania are going to be like in these asks that are going to be coming in at the last minute. I’m aware of the extra stresses that come with it, and they’re not stresses at all because you’re aware of them. I’m happy about my family being there. I’m happy it’s Vegas and wrestling fans [get to] experience Vegas, but it’s bittersweet because John Cena was legitimately, at one point, the dude I drove around for two years and learned everything I possibly could from, and I did it my way. I did it very differently than John might have thought that I would do it, but it’s bittersweet because I have to do what John did during that ‘Super Cena’ run, which is just win.”

He continued, “As much as John Cena has made a lot of enemies as of recent, and you mentioned kicking me low, whatever it may be, there’s still an excitement over the fact that he could break Ric Flair is record, that he could get seventeen [WWE Titles], and you’re looking at the guy who stops him from doing that. So that’s the bittersweet aspect of this. But again, I’m locked in. ‘Mania has been my thing for three years, and four main events, I am incredibly lucky and incredibly blessed. If it ended tomorrow, if the story was truly finished, I’ve had an incredibly lucky, lucky, lucky career, and I’m a product of everyone who’s around me.”

(h/t – Fightful)