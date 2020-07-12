Vince McMahon Wishes Brock Lesnar A Happy Birthday

WWE Chairman Vine McMahon took to Twitter earlier today to wish former WWE champion Brock Lesnar a happy birthday. The Beast turned 43 years of age, and has dominated the MMA world as much as the pro-wrestling industry.
McMahon writes, “He’s been three-time Universal Champion, five-time WWE Champion, UFC champion and champion in the NCAA. There is only one like him in the world. Happy Birthday, @BrockLesnar!”
He’s been three-time Universal Champion, five-time WWE Champion, UFC champion and champion in the NCAA. There is only one like him in the world. Happy Birthday, @BrockLesnar! pic.twitter.com/6xPa6DZDvu
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 12, 2020
A new playlist was released by WWE showcasing Lesnar’s epic battles against one of his greatest rivals, The Undertaker. Read more about that here.
