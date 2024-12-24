An update has surfaced regarding the ongoing legal issues surrounding the Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, WWE and Janel Grant situation.

Attorneys representing McMahon and WWE have filed motions in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut seeking to move Janel Grant’s lawsuit to arbitration.

Grant, a former WWE employee, has accused McMahon, WWE, and Laurinaitis of sexual assault and sex trafficking in her lawsuit. The claims include allegations that she signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in exchange for a $3 million settlement, but McMahon ceased payments after $1 million.

McMahon’s motion asserts that the agreement between him, WWE, and Grant contains a clause requiring “any dispute arising under or out of” the agreement to be resolved through arbitration. The motion argues that Grant’s decision to file a lawsuit is “in direct violation of her agreement to arbitrate.”

The filing also includes a signed declaration from Vince McMahon, in which he affirms under penalty of perjury that his account of the events is accurate.

Grant’s legal team has until January 13 to respond.

