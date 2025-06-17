The legal drama behind-the-scenes in WWE continues stemming from the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the company.

Vince McMahon and WWE have filed new motions requesting that the lawsuit brought by Janel Grant be moved to private arbitration, according to court documents filed on June 13 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, giving Grant’s legal team until July 11 to submit their response.

The lawsuit, originally filed earlier this year, accuses McMahon of using promises of professional advancement to lure Grant into a relationship, only to later exploit her and allegedly traffic her to other men within WWE.

Additionally, the suit references a nondisclosure agreement Grant signed in 2022, in which McMahon agreed to pay her $3 million in exchange for her silence about their relationship and for not publicly disparaging him.

Grant claims she only received $1 million before the payments stopped, and she is now seeking to void the NDA and obtain additional financial compensation.

We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface regarding the ongoing legal drama involving Janel Grant, Vince McMahon and WWE.