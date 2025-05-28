On May 28, POST Wrestling received a statement confirming that John Laurinaitis has been dismissed from the sex trafficking lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Laurinaitis, Vince McMahon, and WWE.

Laurinaitis was voluntarily dismissed from the case with prejudice, meaning the claims against him cannot be refiled.

Following the development, POST Wrestling also obtained a new statement from Vince McMahon’s attorney, Jessica Rosenberg, who said:

“Today’s dismissal of John Laurinaitis as a defendant doesn’t change the facts of this case. Vince McMahon never mistreated Janel Grant. Regardless of how many press releases her team issues, the truth remains the same. As Mr. Laurinaitis’s attorney has already stated: ‘Mr. Laurinaitis corroborates Mr. McMahon in publicly declaring that Ms. Grant’s allegations of sexual abuse and coercion in her Complaint are completely unfounded.’”

Janel Grant initially filed the lawsuit in January 2024.

Whether she’s getting eliminated in five seconds or crushed in the corner, Chelsea Green has consistently found a way to stand out in Royal Rumble matches.

In an interview with Timmy Baltimore on the “Limpin Ain’t Easy” podcast, Chelsea reflected on her memorable Rumble moments. She said,

“The funny thing is, Royal Rumble makes me the most nervous out of anything in the entire world. I don’t want to say that I don’t like it because as a fan, I love it. Being in it, I can’t stand it. The reason is that I’m just not one of those girls, I’m so competitive in outdoor activities, but in wrestling, I’m not that way. I’ve learned that everyone is so different; there is no point in being competitive with your co-workers. We’re family and I would never be competitive with my sister for an amazing opportunity, so why would I want to step on someone to get an opportunity in WWE? You get into the Royal Rumble, and it’s a competition with all of your family. You are all in there trying to outperform the rest and I just do not perform well under those pressures.”

She added, “The reason I shine in every single Royal Rumble is not because of me, it’s because of the agents. The agents have so much fun coming up with my spots. They are not thinking about the moves, we have so many moves in the Royal Rumble that the girls are doing and they are all incredible. I can’t compete with the strength or agility of these women, I just can’t, but what I can do is bring the comedy, ridiculousness, and storyline to something that doesn’t always have a storyline to it. The moments. When I go out there, I don’t know what’s going to be a moment. It could be a flop or the most hilarious thing in the world. I didn’t know in the 2025 Royal Rumble, when I stood amongst four of the strongest black women in the division that that would be a moment. I didn’t even think about it. I thought it would be hilarious, but it was also empowering. It was so fun to watch the feedback from that one little moment that I was going to take for granted. I give all the praise in the world to Ken Doane, Petey Williams, TJ Wilson, Shane Helms, Jason Jordan. They have literally done miracles for my career in those Royal Rumbles.”

Dominik Mysterio may go by “Dirty” Dom in WWE, but when it comes to personal hygiene — especially his hair — he keeps things spotless.

During a recent interview with Stephanie McMahon on What’s Your Story?, Dominik stated,

“People say you shouldn’t wash your hair every day, but I do. I shampoo and condition daily. Like today — I showered this morning, and I’ll probably shower again before bed.”

Stephanie playfully pointed out that “Dirty” Dom isn’t so dirty after all.

Dominik responded with a grin, “Maybe in the ring, but outside of it? I like to stay clean — especially my hair. Shampoo and condition.”

