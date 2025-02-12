Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have officially ended their criminal investigation into Vince McMahon, according to his attorney, Robert W. Allen. The probe examined whether McMahon attempted to conceal multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

“This is simply the result of an appeal of a procedural matter that was argued five months ago,” Allen told The New York Post. “We have been in consistent communication with the government since that time and understand, with no ambiguity, that the investigation has definitively concluded and will not result in charges.”

Allen’s statement follows a ruling from appeals judges on Friday, which disclosed that a grand jury had been evaluating whether McMahon unlawfully hid allegations of sexual misconduct involving two former female employees. McMahon ultimately paid $10.5 million to settle the claims.

In a separate matter, McMahon resolved charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 10 related to undisclosed settlements. As part of the settlement, he agreed to pay a $400,000 civil penalty and reimburse WWE $1.33 million after the SEC found he violated the Securities Exchange Act. At the time, McMahon stated, “The case is closed.”

Meanwhile, a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis remains active. The suit, which alleges sex trafficking and sexual abuse, was initially paused for six months in 2024 while federal investigators gathered information. It resumed in December 2024 and is still ongoing.