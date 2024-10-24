The legal team for Vince McMahon have reacted to the the latest lawsuit that was filed against WWE, Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, and TKO. This lawsuit was filed on Wednesday.

In the lawsuit, the five “ring boy” survivors are listed as “John Does” to keep their names from being made public. They claim they were sexually abused by Mel Phillips, who was the ring announcer and ring crew boss at the time. Vince and Linda McMahon were reportedly aware of the abuse and did nothing to stop it from happening.

Vince McMahon’s attorney, Jessica Rosenberg, provided the following statement on this latest lawsuit to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics:

“More than 30 years ago, the columnist Phil Mushnick tried to make headlines with these same false claims. Those allegations were never proven and ultimately became the subject of a defamation lawsuit against Mr. Mushnick.

“The negligence claims against Mr. McMahon that were asserted today rely on these same absurd, defamatory and utterly meritless statements by Mr. Mushnick. We will vigorously defend Mr. McMahon and are confident the court will find that these claims are untrue and unfounded.”

