As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Janel Grant’s legal team has filed an amended complaint in her lawsuit for sexual assault and abuse against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE.

Grant sued the defendants in of January 2024 on grounds of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and other allegations. This lawsuit resulted in McMahon’s unceremonious departure from WWE.

Grant’s legal team issued a press release announcing that a motion was filed to amend the legal complaint, which included screenshots of new text messages and additional evidence supporting her claims against McMahon.

Grant claims on her amended complaint that McMahon instructed her to make “pornographic content for Michael Hayes and his production crew.” pic.twitter.com/p95mdrGaEo — B. J. Bethel (@BJBethelTweets) February 1, 2025

From the Grant complaint: “McMahon recklessly obtained Ms. Grant’s nude photos while being filmed for a

documentary and shots of him viewing her nude images aired on Netflix in 2024 for the world to

see:” pic.twitter.com/lZCY58cyy2 — B. J. Bethel (@BJBethelTweets) February 1, 2025

According to the amended complaint, Janel Grant’s office had an internal door that could be accessed by John Laurinaitis. The office shared a wall with Paul Levesque. Nick Khan and Brad Blum were involved in planning the office build. pic.twitter.com/oqtqXOqQHv — B. J. Bethel (@BJBethelTweets) February 1, 2025

In an update, Vince McMahon’s legal team has issued the following statement to respond to the amended lawsuit: