Victoria Hanner “Vickie” Askew, mother to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, passed away at the age of Tuesday, January 20. She was 101.

An obituary states that Askew passed away quietly of natural causes in her sleep at home in The Woodlands, TX. She was survived by one son, Vince, four grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

The obituary notes that Askew was blessed with two sons, Rod and Vince, both of whom married their childhood sweethearts. Vince’s brother Roderick passed away one year to the day before his mother.

A funeral was held for Askew on Saturday, January 22 at North Shore Church in Montgomery, TX. A private burial was later held in Ebensburg, PA.

