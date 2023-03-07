As noted, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was backstage for last night’s RAW in Boston, reportedly to see his good friend John Cena. You can click here for the previous report on why Vince was there.

In an update, a new report from WrestleVotes notes that Vince remained in the Gorilla Position area while backstage last night, and he was there for the entire show. He was said to be in a pleasant mood.

There’s no word yet on if Vince had any involvement, but it was noted that his presence did not impact anything “script-wise” at RAW.

On a related note, the original report from Monday night noted that McMahon “looked different,” according to talent backstage. In an update, word now is that McMahon is sporting a mustache these days, according to Fightful. One source described the new look as a “creepy little mustache.”

