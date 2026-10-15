Vince McMahon has reached the end of his one-year probationary period stemming from a multi-vehicle accident in Connecticut in July 2025.

The former WWE Chairman was involved in a crash that resulted in charges of reckless driving and following too closely.

In October 2025, a judge granted McMahon entry into a rehabilitation program, with several conditions attached. McMahon was required to donate $1,000 to charity and refrain from driving unless he was properly licensed and insured.

The court also determined that the charges against McMahon would be dismissed on October 15, 2026, provided he complied with the conditions of the program and avoided further legal trouble.

McMahon, who was represented in court by attorney Mark Sherman, has now reached that date, marking the conclusion of his one-year probationary period.

The original accident occurred at approximately 9:22 a.m. when McMahon’s vehicle struck the rear of another vehicle before colliding with the median. A third vehicle, a Ford Fusion traveling along the highway, subsequently struck debris from the accident before hitting a guardrail.

Connecticut State Police confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.