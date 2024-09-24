Janel Grant brought on the SKDK PR Firm ahead of the release of Netflix’s “Mr. McMahon” documentary.

Conversely, McMahon is no longer represented by his PR Firm.

Public relations firm Sitrick And Company are no longer representing the longtime WWE Chairman ahead of the release of the multi-part Netflix docuseries, “Mr. McMahon.”

POST Wrestling was first to report the news on Tuesday evening.

“With respect to clients, we don’t comment beyond we are no longer working together,” Sitrick told POST.

The aforementioned Netflix “Mr. McMahon” docuseries premieres tomorrow, Wednesday, September 25.