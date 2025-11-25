The TKO shareholders suing over WWE’s merger with UFC say the case is being dragged out.

For what reason, you ask?

According to one source, they’re now pointing to 6,500 documents pulled from Vince McMahon’s seized mobile device as the latest development slowing discovery.

In a newly unsealed filing, the plaintiffs argue that “obtaining discovery into the merger process has been a tooth-pulling exercise,” and are asking the Delaware Chancery Court for more time to gather evidence.

The lawsuit, led by an Ohio labor union pension fund, maintains that early findings “confirm that WWE executive chair and controlling stockholder, Vince McMahon, faced material conflicts with respect to the merger, and that Endeavor’s principals… exploited those conflicts to induce McMahon to clandestinely pre-wire a deal while nominally running an open sale process.”

McMahon denies all allegations.

The filing accuses attorneys for WWE and top TKO executives, including Nick Khan, Ari Emanuel, and Mark Shapiro, of slow-rolling document production and scheduling key depositions at the latest possible dates.

Plaintiffs say the defense has only offered December dates for Emanuel (Dec. 2), Shapiro (Dec. 8), and Khan (Dec. 18), long after the deadline for requesting new documents passed. They call that timing “highly prejudicial.”

To bolster their argument, the plaintiffs quoted an article co-written by the judge overseeing the case, J. Travis Laster: “Information is power, so not producing documents deprives an adversary of power… Time is another precious resource, so backloading the discovery schedule… deprives the adversary of time.”

The filing also details what plaintiffs call major gaps in the production of communications from Khan and others, including messages with federal investigators from 2022–2024 regarding misconduct allegations against McMahon.

Plaintiffs continue to argue that McMahon pre-wired the sale to ensure he remained with the company, pointing to WWE’s 2023 SEC filings and internal board letters. They say competing cash offers, which would have removed McMahon, were not properly pursued, and that Khan, Paul Levesque, George Barrios, and Michelle Wilson breached their fiduciary duties by siding with McMahon.

The motion further confirms federal authorities seized McMahon’s phone in mid-2023, and that he produced roughly 6,500 documents from the device on Halloween.

Plaintiffs are asking to extend fact discovery to January 8, arguing it won’t impact the currently scheduled June 8–12, 2026 trial. Defense counsel for Khan, Levesque, Barrios, and Wilson oppose the full seven-week extension and have offered only a shorter window with restrictions.

Representatives for WWE and TKO did not comment.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the ongoing WWE legal situation continue to surface.

(H/T: Wrestle Nomics)