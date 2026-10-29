Vince Russo addressed reports linking him to a possible WWE return on Wednesday’s Coach and Bro, but he did not confirm or deny that he has spoken with the company. The former WWE writer said he has nothing to discuss at present and promised to tell the show’s audience first if that changes.

WrestlingHeadlines previously reported on accounts of possible contact between Russo and WWE President Nick Khan, along with a separate report that no hiring move was underway. Russo’s response focused on how those accounts were reported. He named Conrad Thompson, James Romero and Sean Ross Sapp and said none had sought his comment.

“Since whatever 8:00 last night, 7 o’clock last night, I am reading all kinds of rumors about me from everybody, starting with Conrad Thompson, James Romero, Sean Sapp, so a million different comments and different stories. First of all, let me be perfectly clear. None of those people contacted me. None of those people tried to contact me, and all of those people have my number.”

Earlier in the episode, Russo said Disco Inferno was the only person who had called him to ask whether the stories were true. He then compared the latest speculation to questions he received about Juggalo Championship Wrestling, which he said he addressed when he was ready to speak.

“When I have something to say, I will say it. If there is nothing to say, I’m not going to say anything. Everybody about JCW, JCW. And then I finally said, guys, I wasn’t ready to say anything and talk about it. Now I am and I did. I made everything clear to everybody. So what I’m saying is right now there is nothing for me to talk about. I have nothing to talk about right now. If that changes, coach, and there is something I need to talk about, this audience is going to be the first one to know.”

Russo also criticized reporters who publish stories about a person without seeking that person’s response. His remarks leave the reported WWE contact unconfirmed by Russo himself.

“When you’re running with stories, and you don’t contact the subject of those stories, bro, I’m sorry. You’re a hack. I don’t know how else to put it. You’re a hack and you’re not properly doing your job. Plain and simple.”

Watch Russo’s remarks on The Coach and Bro.