Vince Russo believes the material AEW gives established wrestlers matters as much as their ability to deliver a match. Discussing former WWE talent on his YouTube channel, Russo argued that Tony Khan needs to give those performers a clear purpose.

He said their wrestling credentials were already established before they arrived. In his view, asking them to keep producing strong matches does not replace the character material that makes an audience see them as distinctive.

Russo placed the responsibility for that presentation on the writing and booking. Describing the impression he believes it can leave, he said:

“Now, they’re just another wrestler on the roster.”

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