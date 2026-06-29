Vince Russo and Al Snow have come to Tommy Dreamer’s defense following recent allegations made against the wrestling veteran, with both men saying the accusations don’t align with the man they’ve known for decades.

Speaking on The Brand, Russo and Snow reacted to several claims made by independent wrestlers in recent days. While neither dismissed the allegations outright, both said they were surprised by the accusations based on their own experiences working alongside Dreamer throughout his career.

“I’ve got to be honest—and I’ve known Tommy even before I met Vince, probably 35 years maybe. I’ve never heard any of this, quite honestly, prior to this. Not from anybody this entire time. I’ve never witnessed Tommy doing or saying anything like that in any way. Quite honestly—and look, I don’t have a dog in the fight. I’m just telling you my observations—the only thing I’ve ever seen Tommy do is try to help people and go out of his way to give people an opportunity or a leg up within the business. When I read a lot of this stuff, I was really shocked and surprised and kind of speechless because I have never, not once… known Tommy in ECW, WWE, OVW, TNA… never once have I heard any of this kind of stuff.”

Snow said working in wrestling creative often leads to resentment from talent, arguing that unpopular decisions frequently result in long-term grievances.

“This isn’t speculation. This isn’t assumption. It’s just the business. It’s the nature of the beast, especially when you’re in charge of creative, which is the absolute most thankless job in sports entertainment. They love you whenever you’re spotlighting them and featuring them the way they think they should be featured. The second—the millisecond—that is no longer the case, they get in their head. Now you don’t like them. You’re only doing this because somebody else is your favorite or it’s nepotism or whatever it is. It’s never them. It’s never just the natural course of the business where someone has to go into the spotlight and, at some point, take a step back so the audience can miss them and want them back. Then suddenly you’re demonized and you’re the worst human being in the world until you’re doing things with them again.”

The discussion concluded with Russo and Snow pointing out that Dreamer has worked with hundreds of wrestlers over the years, while also referencing Mickie James’ recent defense of Dreamer on social media.

“What did we hear from? Four people? And how many hundreds of people did Tommy Dreamer work with? Hundreds. Hundreds of people. But it becomes a witch hunt. One or two or three people speak up, and there could be hundreds of respected people who have no skin in the game and nothing to gain by defending Tommy. But if they do defend him, now they’re the next target. It’s a witch hunt. People want their 15 seconds of social media buzz. You watch it happen all the time. It’s insane these days.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Brand with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.