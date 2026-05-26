In a surprising twist, Vince Russo has found himself defending Triple H after former WWE star MVP publicly criticized the Game. Known for his outspoken nature, Russo has often been a vocal critic of Triple H’s creative decisions. However, during a recent episode of The Coach and Bro Show, he took a stand for the WWE executive in light of MVP’s statements regarding communication within the company.

MVP recently aired his grievances, stating he felt disrespected by Triple H, suggesting a lack of direct communication as a major issue. “I don’t like you, and I don’t respect you,” MVP claimed, directing ire toward the King of Kings, which brewed significant heat within the wrestling community. Given his status, MVP’s words sent shockwaves, stirring up the kind of buzz one often sees leading up to a big PLE.

Despite having criticized Triple H in the past, Russo took the opportunity to flip the script. He highlighted the necessity of recognizing the pressures that come with leading a promotion as large as WWE.

“Listen, it’s a tough spot to be in, especially when you’re booking a program that involves so many talents,”

Russo explained. He emphasized that while it’s crucial for everyone in the company to have their voices heard, it’s equally important to remember the complexities behind the scenes.

“But when you’re wearing 27 hats, you can’t do that. It’s that simple. If there was one person who was head of creative—and that’s all they did—and people could approach them about creative, you wouldn’t have that issue. “When you’re wearing seven hats, it’s impossible to talk to everybody. And again, that’s a structural problem in WWE.”

Jonathan Coachman agreed, adding his expertise into the mix.