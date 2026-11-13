Vince Russo says Bret Hart’s departure from the WWF began with a contract Vince McMahon believed he could no longer afford. Revisiting the 1997 split on Coach and Bro, Russo argued that McMahon encouraged Hart to pursue WCW money after signing him to a long-term deal.

Russo was responding to a discussion of Hart’s history with the company. His account is a recollection, and the dialogue he performs in the clip is his version of the conversation rather than a verified quotation from McMahon.

Vince had just presented Bret with a huge contract for many, many years and a lot of dollars. At this time, the WWE is in the red. Vince soon realizes, “I can’t afford to pay Bret that money.” So they had a binding contract when Vince realized, like literally a month later, “I can’t afford to pay him.”

Russo said McMahon then tried to help Hart obtain a deal with WCW. He characterized that move as a response to the WWF’s finances, while putting the following words in McMahon’s mouth:

Vince basically said to Bret, “Bro, I can’t afford to pay you anymore, Bret. I’m in way over my head, bro. I’ll do everything I can to make sure you get top dollar at WCW.” Make sure Bischoff, you know, he was willing to work with Bret because he couldn’t afford it.

Hart signed a 20-year WWF agreement in 1996 and moved to WCW in 1997, but Russo’s short clip does not establish exactly when McMahon reached his financial conclusion. In a November 1997 interview, Hart said he had intended to stay with the WWF for life and rejected the suggestion that he left simply for money.

Russo has also spoken about the Montreal Screwjob, which followed the contract dispute. This clip addresses the financial circumstances Russo believes led Hart toward WCW, rather than the disputed finish itself.

Source: Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, Coach and Bro.