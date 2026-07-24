Vince Russo believes WWE should eliminate its individual brands to simplify the company’s creative system.

Speaking on The Brand, Russo made the proposal after Bin Hamin criticized Nick Aldis costing GUNTHER his match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Hamin: “Now no character is in a lane of getting any heat whatsoever when Nick Aldis is costing GUNTHER—the guy who should have the most heat after beating Cena and AJ Styles. “He just got cost his match going to the title by the babyface, neutral GM.”

Aldis struck GUNTHER with the championship belt and cost him the match, continuing the rivalry that has led to Aldis’ confirmed WWE in-ring return at SummerSlam.

Russo attributed the booking problems to WWE producing more content than its creative process can properly support.

Russo: “You know what it is, bro? There’s no time for detail. That’s what it is. “Detail takes time. Writing stories takes time. Developing characters takes time. And that’s one thing they don’t have—time.”

Russo believes WWE needs a simpler structure that allows its writers to focus on stories and character development.

Russo: “That’s why what I would do, bro—the first thing I would do is, you need to simplify this thing. Simplify it. “Because of all the content you are turning out, the system has to be simple. And bro, I think you do that—eliminate the freaking brands.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Brand, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.