Vince Russo believes WWE’s current creative direction under Triple H is worse than any previous period in the company’s history. The former WWE writer made the claim during an appearance on Talk Is Jericho.

Russo was discussing his new book, Total Nonstop Agony, and his current work with Juggalo Championship Wrestling when the conversation shifted to WWE.

Russo has previously called on Triple H to acknowledge problems with WWE’s storytelling. His latest criticism went further by comparing the current product with Stephanie McMahon’s time overseeing creative.

Russo attributed the direction of the television product to Triple H’s decision-making and described him as a political figure who now has the opportunity to demonstrate his creative ability.

Bro, this is the worst creative in the history of the WWE. This is worse than Stephanie [McMahon].

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho, with a h/t to F4WOnline for the transcription.