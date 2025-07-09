Vince Russo wasn’t impressed with the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW — except for one standout performance.

Speaking on his “Legion of RAW” podcast, Russo heavily criticized the show, taking sarcastic jabs at various segments, including the involvement of Stephanie Vaquer and The Judgment Day. But when it came to Ludwig Kaiser, Russo dropped the sarcasm entirely.

Kaiser, portraying El Grande Americano in place of the injured Chad Gable, picked up a win over Dragon Lee during the episode. Russo made it clear that Kaiser was the lone bright spot for him. He said,

“I’m not going to be sarcastic when it comes to Ludwig Kaiser, because on this whole entire show, this is the only dude that actually gets it. This is the only dude in 2 hours and 45 minutes that gets it. So I’m going to step out of character for a second — thank God for Ludwig Kaiser. And I’m not even going to be sarcastic, Chris, when it comes to his performance.”

Kaiser has taken over the El Grande Americano persona since Gable was sidelined with injury, a character originally introduced in February 2025.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, the D’Angelo Family officially disbanded, setting the stage for a Triple Threat match on next week’s show featuring Tony D’Angelo, Stacks, and Luca Crusifino.

During the episode, Adriana Rizzo acknowledged that the faction had run its course and confirmed the group’s end.

Following the announcement, Rizzo took to Twitter to reflect on her time with the D’Angelo Family, saying it’s an experience she will treasure for the rest of her life.

The end of an era. 🖤

Being apart of The D’Angelo Family is a chapter of my life that I’ll cherish forever. We laughed, fought, celebrated, and built something special together. This wasn’t just a faction—it was a family. As we all set off on our own paths, I’ll carry the… pic.twitter.com/KCDu0hMbGG — Adriana Rizzo ❤️‍🔥 (@AdrianaRizzoWWE) July 9, 2025

The Four Horsewomen of WWE helped revolutionize women’s wrestling in the company, but the bond between Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Mercedes Mone, and Becky Lynch isn’t what it once was.

In a candid piece for The Player’s Tribune, Charlotte opened up about where things currently stand between the iconic quartet. She wrote,

“We’ve definitely had our ups and downs over the years. I won’t pretend we’re best friends… or that we’re even all friends at the moment. I won’t act like there’s a Four Horsewomen group chat I’m going to send this article to when it drops. And that does make me sad sometimes. But that’s life — especially when you’re competing at the highest level.”

While their personal connections may have faded, Flair emphasized that her professional respect for her fellow trailblazers remains strong. She stated,

“On a professional level? The respect between us is absolute — and the bonds we forged are f***ing indestructible. No one else knows what we’ve been through together or what it’s taken for each of us to still be active, still be thriving, in a business that’s still figuring out how to treat women.”

Though Flair and Lynch had a long-standing falling out, both have acknowledged that their relationship has improved. Meanwhile, Bayley and Moné (formerly Sasha Banks) continue to be close, with Bayley frequently showing public support for Mone even after her departure from WWE.