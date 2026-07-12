Vince Russo questioned WWE’s current direction while discussing SummerSlam ticket sales and recent Raw creative.

Speaking on Russo Brand, Russo reacted to the state of WWE programming and claimed SummerSlam tickets are not moving the way they should be.

Looking at, I did my show with Coach yesterday, and bro, they’re not selling SummerSlam tickets, bro. They’re not selling. I think they sold half the house as of now.

Russo’s co-host Bin Hamin then questioned WWE’s handling of Chad Gable after what he called the match of Gable’s career.

That’s why they want to get the clap over for Chad Gable. The guy just had the match of his career and you bring him back and he’s right back in the shuffle doing goofy [expletive], bro.

Hamin said he does not believe anyone is being protected on WWE television.

Nobody is protected. You’re referencing Brock Lesnar. He never shows up. People are like, “Is he coming out?” No, no, he’s not. He’s not coming out.

Russo then asked when someone will be held responsible for the shows being produced.

When is somebody going to be held accountable for these shows?

Earlier in the conversation, Hamin criticized several creative and presentation choices from Raw, including Bron Breakker’s ring gear.

Braun Breakker is no longer allowed to make any creative decisions about himself. He comes out in that match and on his gear it says speed limit 23 miles an hour.

Hamin said he understood the intended idea, but argued that most viewers would not.

Okay, I get it. The hum that you can run super fast and your speed is 23 miles an hour. Nobody, unless you’re a super dork wrestling commentary pundit or worker, understands that from when they said that about you trying to get you over.

Hamin said the gear sent the wrong message visually.

That looks like you’re no faster than what it’s allowed to go through in a school zone when people get pissed off driving. It’s insane that you would put speed limit 23. That means you’re slow.

Hamin also criticized the layout of a match involving Chad Gable, saying the babyfaces and heels were positioned incorrectly.

Heels enter second, babies are in the ring, and we’re not getting the Chad Gable clap over or anything. That was their big thing for Chad Gable. That’s already dead in the water.

Hamin said the match structure made the babyfaces look bad from the start.

Heels enter first so you can send out anybody afterwards and they’re going to cheer. Babies are in the ring. Heels enter. Then the heels jumpstart the babies. So the babies look stupid.

Hamin said the issue came down to basic wrestling fundamentals.

I don’t know who’s agenting this. But they need to be pulled aside and given some very, very basic fundamentals of wrestling.

Hamin also criticized the overuse of dives on the show, saying they made CM Punk’s main event dive feel less meaningful.

There was seven planchas in the first two hours and then CM Punk is doing a dive in the main event. It means nothing.

Hamin said a dive should feel like a major risk rather than something viewers have already seen repeatedly.

Those things are supposed to mean something. I’m diving out of the ring because I so want to win this match that I’m willing to risk life and limb and kamikaze it.

Hamin said Punk’s dive lost impact because of how much had already happened earlier in the show.

By the time 48-year-old CM Punk goes, it doesn’t mean anything, dude.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Russo Brand, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.