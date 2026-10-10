Vince Russo was struck by a personal detail in Cody Rhodes’ recent discussion of wrestling pay: Rhodes said he told his mother about the money in his WWE deal. On Coach and Bro, Russo asked Jonathan Coachman whether he had ever shared his own earnings with his parents.

The exchange came after the hosts played part of a separate Rhodes interview about how wrestling contracts have changed since Dusty Rhodes’ era. Russo focused on Rhodes’ mention of his mother’s reaction rather than trying to estimate the new contract’s value.

“Why is he telling his mother what he makes? I mean, Coach, has your mother ever known what you’ve made?”

Coachman said his parents had never earned more than $50,000 a year, but that his mother did not know his salary. Russo said he did not know what his own children made.

“My mom? No. But my parents have never made over $50,000 a year.”

“I know, but you never tell your parents what you make? I have no idea what my kids are making.”

Coachman suggested a large wrestling contract might be an exception for him because he would be proud to tell his parents. The hosts’ brief disagreement was about sharing a personal milestone with family, not a verified disclosure of Rhodes’ actual pay.

Source: Coach and Bro.