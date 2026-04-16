Vince Russo is taking aim at WWE’s recent television, arguing that the company is missing a fundamental piece of storytelling as WrestleMania approaches.

While reviewing recent programming, Russo pointed to what he believes is a major issue with how WWE has been closing its shows. Traditionally, go-home episodes are designed to leave fans with tension, urgency, and emotional investment heading into a major event. According to Russo, that hasn’t been the case this year.

“I mean, bro, there were so many instances… where I know this is the go home and they’re still not ending with heat. They’re still not ending with heat going into WrestleMania on a lot of the matches.”

Russo’s criticism centers on the idea of “heat,” a long-standing wrestling concept where the final moments of a show create conflict or anticipation strong enough to drive viewers toward the payoff. Without that, he believes the matches risk feeling less important than they should on the biggest stage of the year.

His comments come at a time when WWE is still building several high-profile WrestleMania programs, including feuds involving top stars like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. While the card itself features major matchups, Russo’s argument suggests that the weekly storytelling hasn’t consistently matched the stakes.

The critique reflects a broader conversation among fans about how wrestling storytelling has evolved. Modern WWE often leans on spectacle, star power, and long-term narratives, but moments that deliver immediate emotional impact, especially at the end of shows, remain a key part of building anticipation.

If those closing moments don’t resonate, it can affect how invested audiences feel heading into WrestleMania, regardless of how strong the matches look on paper. With only a limited number of episodes left before the event, the pressure is on WWE to deliver endings that leave a lasting impression.

Do you think WWE go-home shows are missing the kind of strong endings that build excitement for WrestleMania, or has the current build done enough to get you invested?