Vince Russo is back in the spotlight, taking a bold stance against Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s recent contract extension with WWE. On the latest episode of the Two Man Power Trip podcast, Russo didn’t hold back, boldly stating that Triple H deserved to be fired instead of being handed a lucrative new deal. This hot take continues the narrative Russo has cultivated regarding the direction of WWE under Triple H’s leadership.

As a former head writer, Russo has extensive experience in the wrestling business, and he’s never been shy about voicing his opinions, particularly when he feels that the booking of the company is off the mark. Specifically, he remarked that a raise for Levesque contradicts the current state of WWE programming. Given the mixed reactions from fans regarding the product, Russo sees this as a significant misstep.

“Honestly, if you look at what’s been going on for the past several months, Triple H should have lost his job instead of getting a raise,” Russo stated candidly. He elaborated that this decision sends the wrong message to both the talent backstage and the fans. Russo’s feelings reflect a harsh reality for those who’ve been following the ups and downs of the promotion, especially when it comes to the booking of talent and storylines.

The transition from Vince McMahon’s reign to Triple H’s vision was always going to be fraught with challenges. The expectations were high, and there was plenty of heat directed at Triple H as he tried to establish himself as a top-level heel or babyface figure in the locker room. Russo believes that the promise of better storytelling and more engaging storylines hasn’t materialized, leaving fans feeling underwhelmed.

In wrestling, the PLE schedule is critical for gauging a promotion’s success. Fans expect compelling matches and engaging angles, but some argue that many recent events have failed to deliver. Russo feels that this should have prompted a reevaluation of Triple H’s role and contributions rather than an extension of his deal.

While not everyone may agree with Russo’s perspective, his willingness to speak out reflects the passionate debates that often unfold within the wrestling world. Whether Triple H’s strategies will ultimately pay off remains to be seen, but as Russo pointedly highlighted, the stakes have never been higher.