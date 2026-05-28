Vince Russo has expressed strong criticism of the recent build for WWE’s RAW, specifically targeting the overabundance of promo segments. Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Russo pointed to the involvement of figures like Paul Heyman and Oba Femi, along with Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu, arguing that this focus leads to excessive talking without meaningful payoff.

“I just want to point out a couple of things to you. Again, I always put my writer’s hat on. Okay. Again, and I want people to tell both Coach and I, how do we be positive with these things? Tell me how to put a positive spin on this. You’ve got an in-ring with Paul Heyman and Oba Femi. Okay. Another segment where nothing happens. Absolutely nothing happens.”

He emphasized that WWE’s current creative direction feels lacking in substance.

“There’s too much talking, not enough happening.”

Russo’s comments echo a sentiment among some fans that storylines are becoming overly reliant on verbal exchanges rather than dynamic action. Given the key players involved, his criticism highlights a broader issue many perceive within WWE’s presentation of its top talent in recent weeks.

“Back in our day, guys, you go back and look at the Attitude Era. Rule number one in every in-ring segment. Rule number one, it always has to end in some kind of action. Always has to end.”

As the company continues to build towards upcoming events, it remains to be seen how they will address these concerns.

“So we got Heyman in there and Oba. Not only does nothing happen. Then Oba Femi recites a line that we used to never say. And I’m telling you why. So Oba Femi claims he’s not there to beat Brock Lesnar. He’s not there to retire Brock Lesnar. He’s there to kill him. Okay. Like, so now I’m watching as a casual fan and, okay, Oba, so we’re going to see a murder on the show? Like, seriously, bro? That is so freaking ridiculous. And nobody there is telling him, ‘Bro, you’re not really going to kill the guy. Everybody knows you’re not going to kill the guy, so don’t say it.’ Then we fast forward to Raw, and what do we have? The end of the show. Another in-ring with Roman Reigns and Fatu where nothing happened.”

WWE RAW continues to be a focal point for fans seeking engaging storytelling and captivating matches, making Russo’s observations particularly relevant in this context.