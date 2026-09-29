Vince Russo says he left Juggalo Championship Wrestling after the show bearing his name moved further from the one he was writing. He described a growing clash over creative control while stressing that he had no falling out with JCW founder Violent J.

Russo discussed his departure with Jonathan Coachman on the September 23 Coach and Bro podcast. His initial statement announcing the split said he had been unhappy, but the conversation gave a more detailed account of what had changed.

There was no falling out between me and Violent J. I don’t even know if I could really get in an argument with that guy. I mean, he is what you see, bro. He’s a big loving cuddly clown, you know?

Russo said he and Violent J approached the job from different directions. He described himself as a writer who needs a structured schedule, and said the difference had become stressful after roughly a year at JCW.

JCW is Violent J’s company. Violent J has the right to run his company any way he wants. We say that about Tony Khan all the time. But whether you like Tony Khan’s booking or not, it doesn’t matter. It’s his company. It’s his money. So yeah, bro. It’s Violent J’s company. It’s Violent J’s money. And Violent J can run the company any way he wants it to. He has that right. I tried to live in that world for the last year and it just got to the point that I just could not live in that world anymore. It was too stressful. It was starting to really play upon, like I said, my mental, my physical health, and I just couldn’t do it anymore.

He said the creative disagreement carried a separate concern about credit. Russo felt he could accommodate a promoter’s requests, but reached a point where he no longer believed the finished program reflected the show JCW had promoted under his name.

This is promoted as a Vince Russo show. That’s how it’s promoted, bro. That’s how they were trying to sell the show to streaming services and to networks. This show is written and produced by Vince Russo, former writer of the WWE Attitude Era. My name is all over the show. So, what happens is little by little, you have the promoter starting to interject ideas. I want to hire this person. I want to do this angle. I don’t want to use this person. And bro, out of respect, coach, I always say, I’m working for you. This is your company. I’m going to do whatever you want me to do. Doesn’t mean I’m going to agree with it. Doesn’t mean that I would have done that, but it’s your company. So, bro, you wind up giving in and doing what they want to do because it’s not your company. But all of a sudden, bro, it becomes more and more and more and then all of a sudden you’re sitting there watching the show and it’s like, “This isn’t my show anymore. This is not my show anymore.” And guys, I take great pride in my legacy and my track record and my name and my 35 years in the business. Bro, at the end of the day, I don’t want my name on a show that isn’t my show.

Asked whether he would write another wrestling show, Russo distinguished a credited creative role from consulting. He said he could offer ideas as a consultant without being responsible for a program he did not control.

I’ve always said I have no issue whatsoever being a consultant because as a consultant, my name is not on the show. As a consultant, I can float you great ideas all day long. Whether you choose to use them or not is up to you. That’s my role as a consultant. I don’t care. I know the ideas are great. I know the ideas are going to increase ratings. If you don’t want to use them, don’t use them. That’s the role of a consultant. I don’t have an issue with that. If you’re talking about another role like this, bro, the only way this works is the Vince McMahon scenario. My supervisor is a businessman and not a wrestling mark. He’s a businessman and he has my back. That’s the only way it works, bro.

Russo framed that condition as a lesson from his JCW experience. Violent J has since said he will resume the promotion’s creative lead following their split.

Source: Coach and Bro, “Vince Russo Explains Departing JCW,” September 23, 2026.