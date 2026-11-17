Vince Russo is still trying to make sense of WWE’s John Cena Classic. On the November 16 episode of The Coach and Bro Show, the former WWE writer questioned how the announced lineup of main-roster and NXT talent would fit together.

“The John Cena Classic, which I don’t even understand,” Russo said, before listing NXT wrestlers, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair and a three-woman group among the participants. He finished his reaction by calling the event “a fart in church.” Russo was sharing his opinion about the lineup, not reporting on WWE’s internal plans.

WWE has described the December 14 special as a chance for main-roster and NXT wrestlers to compete, rather than a conventional bracket tournament. John Cena said it will feature exhibition matches, followed by separate men’s and women’s champions chosen through a Club WWE fan vote. WWE has continued adding invitees, including Liv Morgan on Raw.

That format helps explain why the field could involve different combinations of wrestlers, although WWE has not announced every match. Russo’s criticism centered on the apparent mix of talent and his uncertainty about how the event will work. The comments came during the November 16 episode of BTT Studios’ wrestling podcast.

Sources: BTT Studios’ Coach and Bro podcast; Wrestling Headlines’ report on the event format.