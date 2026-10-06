Vince Russo and Jonathan Coachman say they plan to launch another show together on November 1. Russo said the program on Russo’s Brand will spend time on parts of Coachman’s life that their wrestling show has rarely covered.

The pair discussed the plan during Monday’s Coach and Bro episode after Russo read about Coachman’s college basketball career. Their existing show usually moves through current wrestling topics, but Russo said the new one would make room for more of Coachman’s background.

November 1st on RussosBrand.com, we’re starting the Bro and Coach show. This is the way it was supposed to be. … Now when I’m reading about the athletic career, these are the things you don’t talk about here. We’re talking about that stuff.

Coachman agreed to revisit those years on the new show. Earlier in the discussion, he spoke about his college basketball career and said that experience remains part of why he loves sports.

The announcement came amid a broader conversation on a show that has also covered subjects such as the WWE-TNA partnership. Russo did not give a precise launch time in this episode.

Source: Coach and Bro, October 5, 2026.