Vince Russo says he and Violent J have agreed to end his work with Juggalo Championship Wrestling after a year with the promotion.

In a statement posted Tuesday night, Russo acknowledged that he had been unhappy at JCW for some time. He said he had stayed quiet while deciding what he wanted to do and described the eventual separation as amicable.

“I’d been unhappy for a while in @jcwlunacy and I’m not going to deny that. Something had to change.”

Russo did not identify a single incident behind the decision. He said age and changes in his own life played a larger part, and that a recent phone conversation with Violent J brought the working relationship to an end. What began as an arrangement intended to last a few weeks or months had stretched to roughly a year.

He thanked Violent J, JCW’s wrestlers and the production crew, while leaving his next step open. The departure follows Russo’s recent explanation of the booking problems created by JCW’s contract-free roster.

Vince Russo explains his departure from JCW. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) September 22, 2026

Source: Vince Russo’s statement on X.