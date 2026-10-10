Vince Russo took issue with how WWE presented the referee during Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch’s Raw main event. On The Coach and Bro, he praised the wrestlers’ work but argued that the official should have taken control when outside interference threatened the match.

The October 5 bout ended without a winner after Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez became involved and Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer entered the ring. Vaquer subsequently asked to face both Morgan and Lynch at Money in the Bank, turning the championship match into a three-way contest.

“Liv and Becky worked their asses off. Let’s make that clear. They worked their asses off, guys. I’m not going to take anything away from them. Coach, could they have made that referee look any more stupid?”

Russo suggested staging the interference so the referee could react to one group while another arrived from a different direction. His objection was to the way the scene made the official look powerless, not to the eventual triple threat match itself.

“The referee has to be the authority figure because you got to lay this out, Coach. Like, if this were real and the ref sees them coming down, I’m sending your asses to the back. Now, creatively, we got to figure out how to get to the same point that we wanted to get to. And, Coach, they very easily could have got to it.”

Russo returned to the distinction between the result and the route WWE took to reach it. He said the company could arrive at the same point while preserving the referee’s authority within the match.

“You can get to the same point you want to get to. You just got to think it out, man.”

Source: The Coach and Bro.