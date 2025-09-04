— Vince Russo believes Rhea Ripley could have taken steps to avoid being mobbed by fans ahead of WWE Clash in Paris.

A viral video captured Ripley being swarmed by fans and pressed against the vehicle she was attempting to enter. Speaking on his Writing With Russo podcast, Russo argued that Ripley had options to prevent the situation.

“First of all, why are you taking an Uber. Okay, I am sure there are at least, there are probably at least, at least 25 office people there. At least 25 office people there. Ask somebody from the office to pick you up… Why in God’s name are you taking an Uber in a foreign land?!”

Russo went on to suggest that WWE’s parent company, Endeavor, also bears responsibility. He said,

“Either have somebody from the office go with you. Either go with one of the male figures, one of the male wrestlers. Either hire a freaking bodyguard because you make enough money. Or either go to your company and say, ‘You know what, I don’t feel comfortable, I need security.’ She has got like four or five different options rather than to cut a promo on the freaking fans that are paying her salary.”

— Logan Paul’s wife, Nina Agdal, is holding out hope for another showdown between her husband and John Cena, even as the WWE legend heads toward retirement.

At WWE Clash in Paris, Paul fell to Cena in what was billed as the 16-time World Champion’s last match in Europe before hanging up his boots this December.

In a new video on Paul’s YouTube channel, Agdal insisted that she believes Logan would beat Cena in a rematch. Paul quickly shot the idea down, saying, “No, I won’t, because he’s not wrestling again.”

Still, Agdal wasn’t convinced, joking that they’d “force” Cena back into the ring. Paul loved the thought, calling his wife brilliant for the suggestion.

Cena has fewer than ten appearances left on his schedule before officially retiring from WWE competition later this year.

— Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) has opened up about The Final Testament’s win over The Wyatt Sicks on the December 9, 2024, episode of WWE RAW, noting that the outcome wasn’t intended to wrap up their feud.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo, Kross described the victory as an “accidental transfer of equity,” explaining that the storyline was originally designed to keep going.

According to Kross, creative shifts behind the scenes ultimately led to The Final Testament being dissolved and his role on TV scaled back.

“When The Final Testament went over on the Wyatts, that was not supposed to be the end of that story. I’m using my words — there was an accidental transfer of equity to our group. That was not supposed to be the end. The rest of that story will be told another time. There are a lot of private details in it. Then, my group was gone, and I was relegated to small backstage stuff.”

— In other WWE news, Sheamus came up short against Rusev in a ‘Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match’ at WWE Clash in Paris this past weekend. On Wednesday, Sheamus took to Twitter to praise the bout. He wrote,

“i created the greatest stip in pro wrestling history.. an Irish bar fight in a ring. Banger guaranteed.”