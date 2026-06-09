Vince Russo recently reacted to comments from Sheamus about the Attitude Era, questioning why so many modern wrestlers seem eager to downplay one of the most successful periods in wrestling history.

After hearing Sheamus suggest that nostalgia may play a role in how fans remember the era, Russo wondered why current talent often criticize previous generations.

“That’s interesting, Al, because like the generations you were talking about, okay, I would never downgrade those generations or talk… I would never do that.”

Russo pointed out that he has often praised wrestling eras that came before his own.

“Bro, I’m the one that says, ‘Bro, if you look at the first three years of WrestleMania, I think that era of wrestling was even better than the Attitude Era.’ I’ve said that.”

He continued by explaining that he has always respected the wrestlers and territories that helped build the business.

“And then all the territories you’re talking about, I would never go back and disparage them.”

Russo then posed a question to Al Snow.

“Why do you think these guys find a necessity to constantly take shots at that era?”

Snow responded by suggesting that wrestlers often diminish the accomplishments of previous generations in order to make the current product appear stronger by comparison.

“Because that’s what wrestlers do, is that they downplay something else to make what they’re doing now seem better or bigger.”

Snow argued that acknowledging the success of previous eras would force today’s performers to ask difficult questions about their own work.

“Now you’re going to have to look to yourself and go, well, what do I need to do to make it as good as that used to be in comparison?”

Instead, Snow believes it’s easier to lower expectations.

“Now you can simply set the bar lower by saying, ‘Well, you know, it was a bunch of kicks and a bunch of punches.'”

Snow clarified that he wasn’t attacking Sheamus personally and noted that modern wrestlers only know the current business environment.

“He only knows his own experience now.”

“He doesn’t understand or know the experience from then.”

According to Snow, wrestling during the Attitude Era had a different objective than modern wrestling.

“Everything that was done at that time was with the understanding of achieving for the audience as high a peak of an emotional connection as possible.”

“It wasn’t just to get them to react and make noise.”

Snow contrasted that with what he sees in wrestling today.

“Now that’s what they’re all looking for. They’re simply just looking to get a sound out of them, a reaction out of them.”

Near the end of the discussion, Snow said the real difference was that fans once genuinely cared about the stories and characters.

“They wanted to believe and we made it possible for them to do it and that’s why they cared.”

“You could believe in Steve Austin.”

“You could believe that he and Vince McMahon didn’t get along.”

“You could believe and you could care.”

“You really cared. That’s what it was.”

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