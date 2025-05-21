AEW wrestler Mercedes Mone has launched a premium subscription service, offering fans exclusive text messages for $99.99 per month. The reigning TBS Champion’s high-priced offer has sparked conversation across the wrestling world.

On a recent episode of the “Shootin’ From The Hip” podcast, former WWE writer Vince Russo weighed in on the cost. Despite the steep price, Russo supported Mone’s approach.

“Bro, people can text me through Cameo — I think it’s two dollars a text. I’m 98 dollars cheaper. But hey, if people are really going to pay her $99 for a text, take the money. Nobody’s forcing them. If that’s what she can get, make that money.”

Mone left WWE in 2022 under contentious circumstances and made her AEW debut in 2024, capturing the TBS Championship in her first match. She also currently holds the RevPro British Women’s Championship and recently dropped the NJPW Strong Women’s Title earlier this month.

Julia Hart recently shared her thoughts on her match against Mercedes Mone during an appearance on the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast.

The two faced off in a first-round bout of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, which was featured at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

Reflecting on the experience, Hart said, “She [Mercedes Moné] was incredible. I learned so much from her. I’m really looking forward to facing her again. That match reignited my excitement for wrestling.”

During a recent appearance on the “Lightweights” podcast, Harley Cameron praised Tony Khan as the president and CEO of AEW, describing him as “kind, approachable, and a wonderful boss.”

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Tony Khan as a boss: “Tony is literally the most kind, approachable, wonderful boss. He is someone who makes you feel comfortable with communicating with him. He’s always so enthusiastic. He’s always there watching the matches. Genuinely, he’s always there watching. Afterwards, he always communicates with us all and thanks us all.”

On how Khan is a great guy: “He’s a really great guy. If I ever felt like I needed to talk to him, he definitely allows us to know he’s the kind of guy you can talk to. He’s a really great guy. He’s awesome. I think how cool it is to have such a cool boss.”