Vince Russo Reminisces On Booker T Becoming WCW World Champion: “A Hard-Working Honest Man Got His Due”

Former pro-wrestling producer, promoter, and personality Vince Russo took to Twitter earlier today to remember WWE Hall of Famer Booker T’s first world heavyweight title victory back in WCW 20 years ago today. Russo writes, “20 years ago today-July 9, 2000-was the most significant day of my professional career. A hard-working, honest man got his due after being held down in the system for many years. Thank you @BookerT5x for giving me a moment that was one of the proudest of my life.”

Booker T won the championship from Jeff Jarrett at Bash at the Beach 2000, a pay per view notable for Russo’s infamous shoot promo on Hollywood Hulk Hogan.