Vince Russo says Bobby Roode was once set to become TNA World Champion before Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff changed course.

Speaking exclusively with Wrestling Headlines’ Ian Aldous while promoting his upcoming book Total Nonstop Agony, Russo discussed the internal creative battles that took place during his time in TNA. According to Russo, the creative team had already decided on a title change and even informed Roode before the plan was blocked.

“Same way I had to break the news to Bobby Roode. Eric would agree but the minute he went to Hulk and Hulk didn’t want to do it, then his tune changed. Every company I’ve worked for in my life, my loyalty is to the person who signs the check. His loyalty was to Hulk Hogan. His loyalty was never to TNA.”

Russo said his frustration came from believing Hogan and Bischoff did not share the same investment in helping TNA succeed.

Total Nonstop Agony, which covers Russo’s time in TNA and his life after leaving the company, is scheduled to be released on July 14.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Ian Aldous and WrestlingHeadlines.com for the exclusive interview.