Finn Balor and The Judgment Day didn’t just score a victory at AAA TripleMania — Balor also achieved a major milestone in his career.

Per Cagematch, Balor is now only the second wrestler to have competed at the marquee events of WWE, AAA, CMLL, and NJPW. He has wrestled multiple times at WrestleMania, appeared at CMLL’s Anniversario, and performed at New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom.

The current WWE World Tag Team Champion now joins Andrade in this rare distinction. Andrade, who returned to WWE in early 2024 following his AEW run, was the first to reach the achievement.

Vince Russo believes WWE made a mistake letting Karrion Kross and Scarlett go, saying several current Superstars deserve their spots far less.

Kross and Scarlett exited WWE on August 10 after contract talks fell through. Speaking on his Bro Down podcast, Russo criticized the decision, arguing the company should have prioritized keeping Kross. He said,

“Guys, think about this for a second. Michin is employed by WWE, and Karrion Kross and Scarlett are not. Let that soak in, bro. Michin has a spot on the roster, and Kross doesn’t.

You want to low-ball Karrion Kross, fine, but meanwhile you’re paying Michin. You’ve got the other one—B-Fab—what’s she doing? Absolutely useless. Those are two people on the roster who bring nothing, and yet Karrion Kross doesn’t have a job.”

Kross later revealed that WWE offered him a new contract but didn’t give him much time to consider it. Since leaving, both he and Scarlett have launched PW Tees stores, with Kross returning to his pre-WWE name, Killer Kross.

Arn Anderson recently reflected on his long role in shaping John Cena’s career.

Speaking on the “WrestleBinge” podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled how Vince McMahon personally assigned him to work with a young Cena in the early 2000s. Arn said,

“John Cena was handed to me by Vince McMahon. He said, ‘We’ve got a kid with some potential here, Arn. Teach him. He’s all yours.’ He didn’t know much when he started. I was his agent for at least ten straight years. I produced all of his matches and helped him understand the art of storytelling.”

Anderson’s guidance proved crucial, with Cena becoming one of the most decorated stars in wrestling history and a 17-time WWE World Champion.