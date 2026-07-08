Vince Russo has no interest in returning to the professional wrestling business full-time, saying the negatives far outweighed the positives during his decades in the industry.

Speaking exclusively with Wrestling Headlines’ Ian Aldous while promoting his upcoming book Total Nonstop Agony, Russo was asked whether, knowing everything he knows now, he would do it all over again if given the opportunity.

“Absolutely not. Never in a million years.”

Russo expanded on his answer, explaining that while there were memorable moments throughout his career, they were overshadowed by the stress, disappointment and personal toll that came with working in the wrestling business.

“The fun compared to the drama and the heartache and the ugliness and the disappointment is about 5%.”

Although Russo says he has no desire to return to wrestling, he has found fulfillment through other creative outlets. Following his departure from TNA, Russo launched Russo’s Brand and has continued writing and producing content, while more recently contributing to Juggalo Championship Wrestling.

His latest book, Total Nonstop Agony, chronicles his time in TNA and his life after leaving the promotion. The book is scheduled for release on July 14.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Ian Aldous and WrestlingHeadlines.com for the exclusive interview.