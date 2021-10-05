Former WWE and WCW head writer Vince Russo believes SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is terrible at cutting promos.

Russo appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda’s “Legion of RAW” podcast with Chris Featherstone and talked about how Lynch is on the mic. These comments were made after Lynch was drafted to RAW during last night’s WWE Draft Night 2 episode.

“Listen, I don’t know. I don’t know what people have convinced themselves of, and I’ve been saying this for years and years and years. Becky Lynch is supposed to be so over, but from the very first time I saw her on NXT until tonight. So, how long is that, Chris? I saw her on NXT. How long is that? Okay. All that time, Becky Lynch cannot cut a promo,” Russo said. “She cannot. She is terrible at cutting promos. She is so over the top cutting promos. She is terrible.

“I’m sorry, man. I’m telling you from a professional point of view, and if it were me, I would be running Becky, running Becky, running Becky, because her promos should be a lot better than they are. A lot better than they are. I’m sorry, man. I’m just being honest.”

Russo continued and pointed to how names like WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns or WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels can do it all, but Lynch needs work on her promos.

“Hey, listen, Chris, this is a tough business,” Russo continued. “And when you can do it all, you’re going to be a superstar. You know, Austin could do it all. Reigns can do it all. Michaels can do it all. Becky’s strong suit is not her promos, and I would have repetition, repetition, I would be working with her till I’m exhausted.”

