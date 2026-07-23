Vince Russo believes Dominik Mysterio should have escaped before Karl-Anthony Towns delivered a chokeslam to him at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Speaking on The Brand, Bin Hamin first praised Towns’ performance during the Madison Square Garden angle with Danhausen and The Judgment Day.

“They used him in MSG the right way to get the rub with KAT. Dude, that guy did an unbelievable job. “Obviously, he’s an NBA champion and a great athlete, but they walked him through how to do a chokeslam. He did it better than most guys on their first night.”

Russo objected to Towns getting the better of both JD McDonagh and Mysterio. He argued that wrestling celebrities traditionally needed a babyface wrestler to help them against a heel.

“When celebrities were used in the past, the celebrities never got over on the talent. A heel would get heat on the celebrity, and then the celebrity would go get a babyface. It was kind of that way.”

Towns ultimately chokeslammed McDonagh and sent Mysterio through a table, allowing Danhausen to win the match.

Russo had no issue with McDonagh taking the move, but he believes WWE should have protected Mysterio.

“When they let Towns—he chokeslams JD McDonagh. And bro, JD McDonagh is never going to be over. He’s a good little hand. That’s all he’s ever going to be. “But bro, you should have let Dominik get away. Don’t have him chokeslam Dominik as well.”

Russo noted that Mysterio had already been embarrassed by the Minihausens before being attacked by Towns and subsequently losing to Joe Hendry on Raw.

“Dominik just gets beat up by the little people. Then he goes out there again. Now Dominik gets chokeslammed, and Dominik was on the short end again last night. “It’s like, my God, bro. Are you guys going to have any freaking heels with heat whatsoever?”

Russo believes Mysterio escaping would have preserved his heat without preventing Towns from having his moment.

“Dominik should not have taken that chokeslam, bro. He should have scooted at the last second.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Brand, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.