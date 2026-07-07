Vince Russo says writing his upcoming book forced him to confront years of bottled-up emotions toward Eric Bischoff, admitting he didn’t realize how much resentment he still carried until he began putting his experiences on paper.

Speaking exclusively with Wrestling Headlines’ Ian Aldous while promoting his upcoming book Total Nonstop Agony, Russo discussed his working relationship with Bischoff during their time together in TNA. Russo said the process of writing the book became therapeutic, ultimately revealing feelings he had never fully expressed publicly.

“When I sat down to write that book, everything just poured out of me. So much was vented up inside me that I never released and never let out. I know without a shadow of a doubt, I’m going to deal with the wrath of Eric Bischoff. I didn’t realize the ill will and animosity I had towards Eric. I didn’t realize until I sat down and started to write that book. Getting it all out was something I really needed to do.”

Russo also revealed that Bischoff became the primary focus of much of the book, saying his frustrations built up over years of working together and insisting he wasn’t interested in softening his opinions for readers.

“There isn’t anyone I hated working with more than Eric Bischoff. Not Cornette. Not Goldberg. No one even came close. Looking back, even though I’m sure there were some good days, it now feels like every day I was in Eric’s presence was miserable. And the sad thing is… it didn’t have to be that way.”

Total Nonstop Agony, which chronicles Russo’s time in TNA and his life after leaving the company, is scheduled to be released on July 14.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Ian Aldous and WrestlingHeadlines.com for the exclusive interview.