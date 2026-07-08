Vince Russo says one of the biggest challenges during his time in TNA was trying to convince then-owner Dixie Carter when she was being manipulated by people within the wrestling business.

Speaking exclusively with Wrestling Headlines’ Ian Aldous while promoting his upcoming book Total Nonstop Agony, Russo reflected on his working relationship with Carter, saying he frequently tried to warn her about the realities of the wrestling industry but was often met with resistance.

“It was really, really tough, bro. I was the only guy who would try to smarten Dixie up. Every time I tried to smarten her up, she would get hot at me because she would take it as an insult like I thought she was stupid. That wasn’t the case at all. She’d just never been around professional wrestlers before, and professional wrestlers are the best workers in the world. If you’re not smart to them, you’re going to get worked. That was an ongoing thing.”

Russo said he always believed his loyalty was to Carter and TNA, contrasting that with others he worked alongside during the company’s run.

“The people that have heat with me are the people that were on my level and in competition with me, like Bischoff or Jim Cornette. Vince Russo wrote a brand of wrestling that they did not like. I’m a sports-entertainment guy to this very day.”

Russo’s comments are featured in his upcoming book Total Nonstop Agony, which chronicles his time in TNA and his life after leaving the promotion. The book is scheduled for release on July 14.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Ian Aldous and WrestlingHeadlines.com for the exclusive interview.