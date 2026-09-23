Vince Russo says Juggalo Championship Wrestling’s reliance on independent talent creates a weekly challenge for long-term storytelling.

Speaking on No Bones About Wrestling, Russo explained that the promotion does not have exclusive control over its roster.

“Nobody at JCW was under contract.”

That arrangement allows wrestlers to accept work elsewhere, but it also means a late cancellation can affect several episodes. JCW records two shows in a day, so one missed taping can remove a wrestler from four installments and force changes across connected storylines.

Russo said he typically plans four, six or eight episodes at a time. When a wrestler becomes unavailable, he has to trace the effect through every segment and move to another version of the story.

He also said he persuaded Violent J to establish dates roughly six months in advance. The longer calendar gives talent more notice and helps JCW protect its plans, even though outside bookings can still create conflicts.

Caleb Konley previously described the other side of that structure, praising the creative freedom available on JCW Lunacy.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit No Bones About Wrestling, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.