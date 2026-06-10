Vince Russo recently criticized WWE’s use of Sami Zayn, questioning whether the former Intercontinental Champion belongs anywhere near the company’s main event picture.

While reviewing WWE SmackDown, Russo pointed to a segment involving Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Sami Zayn and argued that WWE continues to present Zayn as a top-level star despite lacking the drawing power necessary for that role.

“Does somebody in that company actually believe that Sami Zayn is a draw?”

Russo then compared Zayn’s perceived drawing power to a controversial example from TNA Wrestling’s past.

“Sami Zayn to me has as much drawing power as the freaking Nasty Boys had when Hulk Hogan brought them into TNA.”

Russo said seeing Zayn positioned opposite WWE’s top stars leaves him questioning WWE’s creative direction.

“To see him in there with the world champion like this is the best you’ve got, bro.”

Although Russo made it clear that he respects Zayn’s abilities as a performer, he argued that WWE continues to push him beyond the level where he is most effective.

“I’m not saying he’s not a talented performer.”

Russo pointed to Zayn’s work in The Bloodline storyline and his celebrity crossover involvement as examples of where he believes the performer excelled.

“He did a great job as the comedy colonizer with the Bloodline.”

“He did an excellent, excellent job with the Jackass guys.”

However, Russo argued that none of those accomplishments translate into becoming a believable main-event attraction.

“But this ‘get me in the equation. I’m a crybaby. I’m going to do it.’ No.”

“There’s no character trait that anybody there wants to grab on to.”

Russo suggested that WWE continues to feature Zayn near the top of the card because he previously shared television time with major stars.

“He was up with Roman and those guys doing comedy.”

“So he’s a top guy.”

“We can’t bring him back down because we got him there once.”

According to Russo, that logic has hurt WWE’s ability to properly build new stars.

“This is not the way we build anybody.”

Russo also criticized the structure of the opening SmackDown segment, arguing that it shifted focus away from the central rivalry involving Cody Rhodes and Gunther.

“This scene was a three-person scene where the main person’s focus was Gunther and management.”

“Then Cody and Sami take it over while Gunther’s standing there holding his dick again.”

“This is just bad writing structure-wise to start a show off.”

Later in the discussion, Russo questioned whether fans are supposed to believe Gunther has any realistic chance of defeating Cody Rhodes.

“Gunther’s never gonna beat Cody.”

“We know how you guys book.”

Russo concluded by describing the storyline as predictable filler rather than meaningful television.

“All this is is to eat up time.”

“All this is is filler.”

“It’s just the same predictable stuff.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit and link to the original source with a h/t and link back to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.