Vince Russo says there was a point in his wrestling career when the business stopped being a passion and simply became a job.

Speaking exclusively with Wrestling Headlines’ Ian Aldous while promoting his upcoming book Total Nonstop Agony, Russo reflected on his decades in professional wrestling, revealing that his enthusiasm for the industry faded after leaving WWE for WCW in 1999.

“Wrestling became a job for me a long time ago. I would say when I went to WCW in 1999, at that time it was a job. Even working for JCW, it’s a job. The love for wrestling is no longer there.”

Russo contrasted his feelings toward wrestling with his current work, explaining that while he no longer enjoys the wrestling business itself, he has rediscovered his passion for writing and producing television through his projects outside the industry.

“I was going to put all my eggs into the Vince Russo basket and that’s exactly what I’ve done. Russo’s Brand is me. It’s my life, it’s what I think, it’s what I feel, it’s what I like. You’re going to get me. There are a lot of people that like that and appreciate that. I’m very grateful to be doing it for over ten years now.”

Russo also praised his recent experience writing for Juggalo Championship Wrestling (JCW), saying it reminded him that he still enjoys creating television even if his passion for professional wrestling has faded.

“I’m writing and producing a television show. There are characters and storylines. A television show is much, much different from a wrestling show.”

Total Nonstop Agony, Russo’s third and final wrestling memoir, is scheduled to be released on July 14.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Ian Aldous and WrestlingHeadlines.com for the exclusive interview.