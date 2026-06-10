Vince Russo recently discussed WWE’s creative direction and explained what he believes Triple H could say to change the perception of critics who feel the product has become repetitive.

During a conversation with Jonathan Coachman, Russo argued that WWE leadership rarely acknowledges shortcomings in the creative process and instead presents the product as if everything is working perfectly.

“You know what I would respect?”

“I would respect somebody saying, ‘Creatively, we just have to do better.'”

Russo said he believes a simple acknowledgment that improvements are needed would go a long way.

“That’s it.”

“Just say, ‘We need to do better creatively.'”

According to Russo, the issue is not that WWE lacks talented performers, but rather that the company is not maximizing the talent it already has.

“The roster is loaded.”

“The talent is there.”

“That’s never been the issue.”

Russo argued that creative direction is ultimately what determines whether fans remain invested in the product.

“You’ve got to give people a reason to tune in next week.”

“You’ve got to give people a reason to care.”

“You’ve got to give people a reason to stay emotionally invested.”

The former WWE writer suggested that many of today’s storylines feel too predictable.

“People know what’s coming.”

“People know where it’s going.”

“There’s not enough surprise.”

Russo also expressed frustration with what he sees as a reluctance to honestly evaluate the product.

“Nobody wants to admit when something isn’t working.”

“Nobody wants to say, ‘Hey, maybe we can do this better.'”

He emphasized that acknowledging flaws does not mean the entire product is bad.

“Every show has things it can improve.”

“Every creative team has things it can improve.”

“That’s normal.”

Russo believes fans would respond positively if WWE leadership openly discussed ways to strengthen the creative side of the business.

“I think people would respect that.”

“I think people would appreciate that honesty.”

Near the end of the discussion, Russo reiterated that his criticism is focused on storytelling rather than the talent itself.

“The performers are talented.”

“The roster is talented.”

“The issue has never been the talent.”

“Creatively, you just have to do better.”

Russo concluded by saying that a renewed emphasis on compelling stories and emotional investment would benefit the product moving forward.

“At the end of the day, people remember stories.”

“People remember how you made them feel.”

“That’s what creative is supposed to do.”

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