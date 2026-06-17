Vince Russo believes WWE has muddied Jacob Fatu’s character by spending months presenting him as a babyface before seemingly aligning him back with The Bloodline.

Speaking on The Brand, Russo questioned the psychology behind Fatu’s actions on the latest episode of WWE Raw and admitted he struggled to make sense of the direction.

“You spend all this time making Fatu a baby face and you end last night’s show and he’s with the Bloodline and he’s a heel. It’s extremely confusing.”

Russo recapped how he viewed the storyline leading up to the closing segment, noting that Fatu had been positioned as the sympathetic character in his rivalry with Roman Reigns.

“We just ran a couple of months with Fatu and Roman Reigns and Fatu was the baby face. And I guess Roman Reigns was the heel. I guess even though they cheer Roman Reigns and they like Roman Reigns, I guess Roman Reigns was the heel. So, they have a couple of matches and Fatu is going to become the new Head of the Table and he’s going to strip Roman Reigns of that title. Well, it doesn’t happen. Roman Reigns beats Fatu twice.”

Russo acknowledged that he initially tried to give WWE’s creative team the benefit of the doubt and believed there could be a larger story unfolding.

“As a writer, man, I’m always giving them the benefit of the doubt. Maybe I don’t know where they’re going. Maybe I’ve got to sit patiently for a couple of weeks and let this storyline play out.”

However, Russo argued that Fatu’s attack on Eric André undermined any possibility that he was secretly infiltrating The Bloodline from within.

“You could say, ‘Okay, bro. Maybe Fatu is going to infiltrate the group from within.’ That’s a possibility. But how does that even work if you completely annihilated Eric Andre? That doesn’t work because at that point in time when you do that, now you’re a heel and you’re not a baby face. That doesn’t work.”

He pointed to the sequence in which Roman encouraged Fatu to continue the assault as another reason the character shift felt inconsistent.

“Roman puts Fatu over. Fatu bows down to Roman and says, ‘You are the Head of the Table. I acknowledge you.’ So now the baby face acknowledges the heel. Then Fatu passes Eric Andre and proceeds to beat his ass and throw him in the ring again and again and again, and Roman the heel keeps telling Fatu, ‘Squash him, squash him, squash him.’ So now Fatu is a heel.”

Russo concluded by saying the angle left him puzzled rather than intrigued about what might happen next.

“This isn’t the type of confusing where I’ve got to tune in next week to see what they do with this. This is the kind of confusing like, ‘What? Huh? I don’t get it.’ And guess what, bro? You don’t want to get it enough to have to watch next week.”

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