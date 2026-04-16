Vince Russo believes WWE storytelling is becoming increasingly difficult for casual viewers to follow, pointing to what he sees as an overreliance on insider references during promos.

While analyzing recent WWE segments, Russo argued that too much backstage-style language is being used on television. According to him, these references may resonate with hardcore fans who follow wrestling news closely, but they risk confusing viewers who only watch the shows themselves.

“If you’re a casual fan… you don’t have a clue to what they’re talking about. None of the office stuff is going to be paid off in the ring. The office stuff is going to be paid off online. You’re going to read about it.”

Russo’s criticism highlights a long-standing challenge in professional wrestling: balancing depth for dedicated fans while keeping storylines clear and accessible for a broader audience. In his view, leaning too heavily into behind-the-scenes concepts creates a disconnect between what’s being said on television and what is ultimately resolved in the ring.

The issue becomes more significant as WWE continues to expand its reach across multiple platforms and attract new viewers. If key story elements rely on knowledge outside of weekly programming, it can make it harder for casual fans to stay engaged or fully understand the stakes.

At the same time, insider-style promos have become more common in modern wrestling, often blurring the line between reality and storyline. While that approach can add authenticity and generate buzz online, it also risks alienating viewers who are not immersed in wrestling media beyond the shows themselves.

Russo’s comments suggest that clarity and payoff remain essential components of effective storytelling. If audiences feel like they need outside context to follow a feud, it can weaken the overall impact when those stories reach their conclusion in the ring.

H/T to Ringside News for the transcription.