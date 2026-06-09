Vince Russo didn’t hold back while discussing WWE’s current product, criticizing both Raw and SmackDown and arguing that the company has failed to build meaningful stories.

“There is nothing to talk about with the WWE product. Absolutely nothing. Raw and Smackdown suck. They suck, bro. I don’t know what else to say.”

Russo said he believes the biggest issue is a lack of progression from week to week.

“You can’t even sit through the eight minute clips. You talk about a show, man, where absolutely nothing is going on. Nothing is going on.”

“You know, guys, when you write a show, it’s supposed to be a build week to week to week to week. It’s like reading chapters in a book. You know, this happens in chapter 1, then chapter two, we find out a little bit more. Chapter 3, etc., etc., etc. It’s called a build.”

“Nothing builds in the WWE. Nothing. It is the same [__] week in and week out.”

Russo went on to describe the product as overly repetitive.

“It is beyond predictable.”

“If I said predictable, that wouldn’t even justify what I’m talking about.”

“It is horrible, bro. Horrible.”

Russo also questioned how WWE management could be satisfied with the current shows.

“How Triple H and that crew can look themselves in the mirror and think this is a good show.”

“There’s no way they can look themselves in the mirror and think this is a good show. There is no freaking way, guys.”

“There is nothing good about this show or these shows. Nothing.”

Later in the discussion, Russo pointed to the Bloodline storyline and Cody Rhodes’ issues with Gunther as examples of what he sees as WWE’s lack of creativity.

“The main focus on the show is the Bloodline, but now there’s different players in the bloodline.”

“Again, bro, we have literally the original Bloodline. I’m not [__] you. It had to be five years ago.”

“Now you got NWO 2.0.”

Russo also criticized the ongoing Cody Rhodes and Gunther rivalry.

“Every single freaking week Cody Rhodes is attacked by Gunther. That’s it. He’s attacked by Gunther.”

“Every single thing on this show takes place in the ring. There’s no story. There’s no backstage. There’s no different looks.”

Russo concluded by comparing WWE’s presentation to a children’s television show.

“This is a show for children, bro.”

“You know children look at Cody Rhodes like Superman and Gunther is Lex Luthor.”

“That’s what this show is.”

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