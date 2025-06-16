The reinvention of R-Truth as Ron Killings has stirred up excitement among fans, but former WWE writer Vince Russo believes WWE is dropping the ball.

Speaking on a recent episode of his “BroDown” podcast, Russo criticized the handling of Truth’s release and return, suggesting that WWE is missing a key opportunity. He said,

“They’re missing with R-Truth. Triple H should have been honest and said, ‘Look, we had to make budget cuts. The guy’s been here 19 years… and he’s 53 years old.’”

Russo believes WWE should embrace Killings’ age as part of the storyline, allowing fans to emotionally invest in his journey. He said,

“Bro, lean into Truth being 53, man,” he continued. “The shape he’s in? That alone will get fans behind him. People will be like, ‘Holy crap, this guy is 53!’ I just don’t get why everything has to be so cookie-cutter. There’s no creativity. They don’t dress anything up.”

Ron Killings is set to return to the ring on the June 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, where he’ll go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

During a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” former WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart commented on WWE bringing back Ron Killings after he announced his WWE exit.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On her belief that R-Truth’s WWE exit was not a work: “I do think that they actually let him go. I just feel like, because also at the same time Carlito and Sarah Logan, they told them that their contract wasn’t getting renewed so I think it would be really messed up of WWE to capitalize on that.”

On the power of the fans voice in getting Ron Killings brought back: “I think that fans got him back. I think the fans got him back and that just shows you how much power the fans do have sometimes so I think that’s really cool. He’s 53. That just gives us hope that- I could be 53-years-old and be put in some crazy storyline still.”

